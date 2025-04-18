Auto expert says 'you can find some deals' on vehicles despite tariffs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're tracking tariffs and searching for solutions on everything from groceries to new cars.

All of this comes as President Donald Trump announced Thursday new plans to impose port fees on Chinese ships.

WATCH BELOW: Despite tariffs, auto expert says 'you can find some deals'

Despite tariffs, auto expert says 'you can find some deals'

This week, WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny took a deep dive into the effects of the trade war and the prices we pay.

In the WPTV studios, Sczesny spoke with two experts to find out more about tariffs.

"I think it's a worthwhile goal to have manufacturing in the U.S.," FAU professor Bryan Cutsinger said. "I'm not convinced that this approach is actually going to do that, however."

Cutsinger said any pivot to moving manufacturing back to the U.S. could take years.

The tariff policy of the White House is designed to even out trade deficits with countries like China.

WATCH BELOW: FAU professor Bryan Cutsinger shares thoughts on inflation, tariffs

FAU professor shares thoughts on tariffs, inflation, trade deficits

However, Cutsinger said deficits can sometimes be misunderstood.

"I have a large trade deficit with Publix; I buy groceries from them. They have yet to hire me to come teach them some economics, so it looks like I have a bit of a trade deficit," Cutsinger said.

As the tariffs rise, so do prices. WPTV asked Brian Bastin, an automotive industry expert from Keiser University, to explain how car shoppers can still find ways to save.

"There will be deals out there. There are some manufacturers that have come out and said we're not going to raise prices," Bastin said. "Nissan is actually one that's actually lowering some of their sticker prices, so if you're a little flexible and do your research, you can find some deals, but there will be some price increases. There's no doubt about that."

And he said those price increases will also include used vehicles.

Read more of WPTV's coverage on tariffs:

Consumer Local small business owner says tariffs 'clogging up the system' Matt Sczesny

National News Steel and aluminum tariffs may impact rent prices in key US housing markets Justin Boggs

National Politics How Trump's tariffs are shaping the auto market landscape Dan Grossman

National News Temu and Shein say they're raising prices due to Trump's tariffs on China AP via Scripps News