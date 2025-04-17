Wellington small business owners says tariffs 'clogging up the system'

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Over the past few weeks, we have asked you to voice your concerns and questions regarding tariffs.

Melissa Moran, a local small business owner, contacted us with concerns that the tariffs could put her out of business.

WATCH BELOW: Small business owner discusses impact of tariffs

Wellington small business owner says tariffs 'clogging up the system'

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny went to her store in Wellington and listened as she told us the impact she is already facing.

Moran started her business four years ago at her home.

"Our product is called a Swingly Doorway Storefronts," Moran said. "It basically transforms everyday doors into little playshops."

She said these canvas-like covers encourage creativity in children.

But now, she's the one having to get creative because of tariffs.

"It's not just me, it's so many others, the entrepreneurial community is small," Moran said. "I have so many friends with other businesses, and we are all in the same boat."

China is where Moran's products are manufactured, and now are subject to skyrocketing tariffs from the U.S. that will more than double her costs.

National News Steel and aluminum tariffs may impact rent prices in key US housing markets Justin Boggs

She said her latest shipment went out right before they went up

"Right now, it's sitting at the Port of New York," Moran said. "It's supposed to be here tomorrow, but there's clogging at the ports. People are abandoning their merchandise. People are refusing the merchandise because they cannot pay, so now it's clogging up the system."

She said manufacturing in the U.S. would also double her costs, and she says a much higher price will all but end her sales.

Solutions for a small business owner are not easy to find.

"Even if I (source my products from) a different country, it takes a year to get something up and running, even if it's already made," Moran said. "This new factory, they're going to have to learn how to make this new custom fabric for me. They're going to have to learn how to color correct all the different storefronts that we have. It is not an easy process. It makes me lose sleep at night, not only for the financial impact, but also on the many hours I spent building this business."