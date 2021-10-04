Florida first lady Casey DeSantis diagnosed with breast cancer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's first lady has been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a Monday morning statement from the governor's office.

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis, is the mother of the couple's three young children.

Before their marriage in September 2010, the first lady was a former television news reporter and anchor in Jacksonville. She also worked for the PGA Tour as a producer and on-air host.

Twitter/Casey DeSantis Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis were all smiles after the birth of their third child, Mamie in 2020.

Casey DeSantis, 41, has helped launched multiple state initiatives since her husband took office in 2019.

No other details about her diagnosis have been released.

The governor released the following statement about his wife: