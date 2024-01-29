Port St. Lucie police offering free steering wheel locks for some Kia, Hyundai models after spike in thefts

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie are working to combat the thefts of certain models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

In recent years, these vehicles have become common targets for thieves following viral social media videos.

The agency announced Monday that they are partnering with the automaker to offer free steering wheel locks for multiple models of Hyundais and Kias.

Base models of some of the vehicles lack an engine immobilizer, a common anti-theft device that prevents a vehicle from starting unless the correct transponder is built into the smart key.

In response to the increased incidents of vehicle thefts, Hyundai and Kia are providing the locks for the years and models of vehicles listed below:

Hyundai

2011-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2017 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Elantra Coupe

2011-2012 Elantra Touring

2011-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2011-2012, 2019-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018, 2019 Santa Fe; Santa Fe XL

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

2011-2012 Veracruz

Kia

2011-2021 Forte

2021-2022 K5

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2010-2022 Soul

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage

Drivers who have one of the vehicles in the list above can obtain a free steering wheel lock from the Port St. Lucie Police Department located at 121 Southwest Port St. Lucie Blvd., Building C, Port St. Lucie, 34984.

To qualify, you must be a resident of Port St. Lucie, present a valid identification such as a Florida driver's license or identification card and provide proof of vehicle ownership, such as a Florida vehicle registration or title.

The locks will only be available by scheduling an appointment with Port St. Lucie Police Department Crime Prevention Unit Specialist Aubree Ward at Award@cityofpsl.com.

Once registered for an appointment, drivers will need to bring their vehicle to the Port St. Lucie Police Department where officers will verify the information is correct.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said they will not mail the steering wheel locks and quantity is limited to one per person.

For more information on the initiative, residents can contact Ward at (772) 871-5027.

Police in December said a 12-year-old boy confessed to the thefts and attempted thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Port St. Lucie.

Two major car insurers announced last year they were planning to drop coverage for some Kia and Hyundai models due to a spike in their thefts.