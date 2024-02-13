Video shows moments when jet crashed, erupted in flames on I-75 in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. — A dashboard camera recorded the dramatic moments a private jet crashed on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida, killing two people last Friday.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet had five people on board when it crash-landed on the busy interstate, colliding with a vehicle on the ground and sparking a massive fire.

The video shows the jet flying over the road and vehicles while trying to make an emergency landing on the three-lane highway.

State Surviving crew member in I-75 plane crash from Jupiter Allen Cone-WPTV and Kaitlin Knapp-WFTX

The NTSB released a statement saying the Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet was en route from Ohio to Naples when the pilot reported that both of the plane's turbofan engines had failed moments before the crash.

The jet was then scheduled to depart for Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

The crash killed Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, who was the pilot, and Ian Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, who was the co-pilot.

Sydney Ann Bosmans, 27, of Jupiter along with two passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, both of Columbus, Ohio, were treated for their injuries at an unnamed local hospital, WFTX reported Saturday.

All of the occupants of the vehicles damaged in the crash survived, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.