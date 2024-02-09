Small plane crashes into vehicle on Interstate 75 in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — A small plane crashed on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Friday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near mile marker 107, Pine Ridge Road, in Collier County.

While trying to land, the airplane collided with a vehicle, authorities said.

Florida Department of Transportation A small plane crashed on Interstate 75 in Collier County on Feb. 9, 2024.

Images from the scene showed the plane fully engulfed in flames. However, the fire was extinguished by 4 p.m.

The plane lost an engine and was scheduled to leave Naples and head to Fort Lauderdale, WBBH-TV reported citing the Naples Airport.

Both southbound and northbound lanes of I-75 are currently closed.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

