Thousands of US flights either delayed, canceled as winter storm hampers air travel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The deadly winter storm that has hit the U.S. over the last few days continues to impact holiday travelers across the country, including Florida.

There were multiple delays and cancellations at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday morning, including flights to Newark, Islip, Boston, New Haven, New York, Atlanta and Baltimore.

More than 3,600 flights within, into or out of the U.S. had already been delayed by 11:25 a.m. Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while 1,770 flights had been canceled.

(AP Photo/Bridget Haslinger) Martin Haslinger clears snow from the front of his home, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 24 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.

Southwest Airlines experienced more than 960 canceled flights and more than 1,130 delays just on Monday.

More than 130 flights headed to Atlanta were delayed while 90 were already canceled Monday morning, according to FlightAware.

On Sunday, Christmas saw 3,182 flights canceled and 7,841 flight delays.

Buffalo was among the cities hit the hardest by the winter storm, which dumped as much as 40 inches of snow in parts of western New York. The city's airport was expected to remain closed until Tuesday morning.

Travelers are urged to check with their airline before heading to the airport.