PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The holiday rush to the airport for Thanksgiving is underway, and passengers are paying more this year to fly.

According to AAA, the average domestic round-trip flight is costing $800. That figure is up 17% from a year ago, largely because of jet fuel costs.

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Thanksgiving travelers face higher airfares

"We've seen increases this year anywhere between 20 and 30%," said Clint Henderson at The Points Guy website. "My fear is, the CEOs are basically getting used to these higher costs, and they've suggested that even if the cost of jet fuel drops, they may not lower prices that much."

Henderson suggests that any last-minute holiday travelers should try booking a flight on the actual holiday to save some money.

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Also, it helps to be flexible when choosing a flight.

"I would have liked the 6 a.m. flight, but that was too expensive," said Karen Galitto, who was flying from West Palm Beach to Long Island on Monday.

Another issue facing passengers is delays.

Recently, computer and operational issues caused travel trouble, including this month's national ground stop and Sunday's issue that impacted Delta's weight and balance system.

"The reason they're delaying and canceling flights is out of an abundance of caution," Henderson said. "I wouldn't worry too much about it, but I would have a Plan B in mind," he said. "I would document any expenses you incurred during issues while you're traveling, because then you can ask potentially for compensation."