PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Flight cancellations are dropping as airlines recover from Friday's nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop, but passengers are still dealing with delays, long layovers and an important question: What does an airline owe you when your flight is canceled?

WATCH: Samantha Gutierrez's report for what passengers need to know

Flight canceled After FAA ground stop? Know your rights

Federal passenger protections provide a clear right in one key situation. If an airline cancels your flight and you decide not to travel, you are entitled to a refund, regardless of what caused the cancellation. That includes nonrefundable tickets.

Hotels, meals and ground transportation are a different story. Because Friday's disruption originated with the FAA rather than an airline, carriers are not universally required to cover those additional expenses, though individual airlines may voluntarily provide assistance.

Traveler: 'There's no consequence'

At President Donald J. Trump International Airport, passenger Scott Danforth said the disruption left him frustrated by what he sees as an imbalance between the responsibilities of travelers and airlines.

"If we make cancellations, we get to pay a lot of money," Danforth told WPTV. "But they can make cancellations, and there's no consequence. That's what I don't like."

Paul Hudson of FlyersRights.org said passengers whose flights are canceled have an important decision to make.

"You can choose the offer of rebooking, or you can get a refund," Hudson said.

Under U.S. Department of Transportation rules, passengers do not have to accept airline credits or travel vouchers in place of a refund when the airline cancels their flight and they decide not to travel.

What about hotels and meals?

Another family WPTV met at the airport said their journey home now includes a 13-hour layover.

"Maybe they could give us, like, a hotel or something through all this chaos," traveler Jessica Soros said.

Hudson said passengers should ask their airline what assistance is available, but accommodations such as meals, hotel rooms and ground transportation aren't guaranteed when the disruption is outside the carrier's control.

"They may provide it to some passengers ... but they don't have to," Hudson said.

Travelers should still ask their carrier about meal vouchers, hotel assistance, discounted hotel rates and travel waivers.

Travel insurance or benefits included with some credit cards may offer another option for qualifying expenses.

"If you have flight insurance, that should cover these kinds of things," Hudson said.

Travelers should check the terms of their specific policy or credit card because coverage and reimbursement requirements vary.

Cancellations fall as airlines recover

Flight operations were moving closer to normal Monday, though lingering cancellations and delays remained.

More than 400 U.S. flights were canceled Monday and more than 18,000 were delayed, according to FlightAware figures.

The continued disruption stems partly from aircraft and flight crews being left out of position following the nationwide stoppage. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said it takes time for airlines to move crews and planes back where they need to be.

FAA investigates equipment failure

The FAA has said faulty equipment led to Friday's ground stop, while officials continue investigating the precise cause. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said officials had found no evidence of anything nefarious.

A preliminary investigation found that an L3Harris contractor was working at a remote FAA site to replace copper wiring with fiber and replace a router when the router began flooding other routers with data, according to Duffy. The exact cause remains under investigation.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., said the disruption underscores the importance of ensuring the nation's aviation system remains reliable.

"We need to take whatever steps we can to make sure people are always safe and on time," Frankel said.

While the cancellation numbers are improving, travel disruptions on this scale can take time to fully work through an airline network.

For anyone still affected, the key is knowing the distinction: You may be entitled to your money back if the airline canceled your flight and you choose not to travel, but additional expenses such as meals and hotels depend on the circumstances and the airline's policies.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.