President Donald J. Trump International Airport runway to get $27 million upgrade during holiday travel

President Donald J. Trump International Airport is preparing for a $27 million rehabilitation of its primary commercial runway, with construction beginning this October and a full six-month closure of the main runway set to begin in February 2027.

The project covers a mill and overlay of Runway 10L/28R, narrowing of the runway shoulders, grading of surrounding areas, and lighting and drainage modifications.

The work will be completed in 3 phases:



Phase 1 begins with overnight closures of both Runway 10L/28R and Runway 14/32 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday night through Friday morning, starting in October 2026 and continuing through January 2027.



Phase 2 closes the main runway, 10L, continuously from February through July 2027. Runway 14/32 will remain available during this phase.



Phase 3 includes approximately one month of overnight intersection closures affecting both the main and crosswind runways.

Airport officials say travelers should not expect significant disruptions.

"A lot of people have been through this airport, I imagine, and seeing something upgraded, renovated, new put in, you know, it can only enhance the travel experience of the airport," a traveler said.

The Department of Airports says it does not anticipate any significant impacts to airline operations, flight schedules, passengers, baggage handling, gate usage, or overall airport activity during the six-month main runway closure.

Airlines will operate on the crosswind runway during that period.

Donald J. Trump International Airport Renderings of upgrades inside the terminal.

Officials coordinated with airlines well in advance of the scheduled overnight closures so carriers could adjust their schedules and reduce potential impacts. The Department of Airports has also worked closely with the FAA and all airline partners throughout the planning process.

The $27 million project is funded through a combination of federal and state grants and passenger facility charges. The final project schedule remains contingent on the timing of grant funding receipt. The entire project is expected to wrap up by late summer 2027.

Inside the terminal, construction is also underway on Concourse B. That project includes new restaurants, an improved aircraft parking apron, a large hold room, and a dedicated sensory room designed to provide a calming space for travelers with autism and other sensory sensitivities.

The airport is currently experiencing all-time passenger highs, with nearly 9 million travelers last year.

