More than 20 new restaurants and shops announced for Palm Beach International Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach International Airport is kicking off 2026 by announcing more than a dozen new restaurants and shops.

The airport says the new locations will "open in phases, and a few existing spots will stay open during construction."

PBI announced new local spots and national franchises coming to Concourse B and C (post-security), as well as the terminal (pre-security).

Here are the new spots announced:

Concourse B

Bit & Bridle Market

Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar

Plum Market featuring Hive

Bakery and Oceana Coffee

Starbucks

Palm Beach Illustrated

Cholo Soy Cocina

Field of Greens

Smoothie Me Please

Grease Burger Bar

Tequesta Brewing

Tom Ford/Kilian/Jo Malone

Concourse C

Coastal Cask by Bulleit Bourbon

Pistache French Bistro

Vino Volo

Plum Market featuring Blue

Mountain Coffee

Flagler Exchange

Pumphouse Coffee

Havana Cuban

TooJay's

Tropical Smoothie

Starbucks

Terminal

The Palms Market featuring Hive

Bakery and Oceana Coffee

Avocado Grill

Worth Avenue Market

Dunkin'

The Turn by PGA Tour