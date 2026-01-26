More than 20 new restaurants and shops announced for Palm Beach International Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach International Airport is kicking off 2026 by announcing more than a dozen new restaurants and shops.
The airport says the new locations will "open in phases, and a few existing spots will stay open during construction."
PBI announced new local spots and national franchises coming to Concourse B and C (post-security), as well as the terminal (pre-security).
Here are the new spots announced:
Concourse B
Bit & Bridle Market
Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar
Plum Market featuring Hive
Bakery and Oceana Coffee
Starbucks
Palm Beach Illustrated
Cholo Soy Cocina
Field of Greens
Smoothie Me Please
Grease Burger Bar
Tequesta Brewing
Tom Ford/Kilian/Jo Malone
Concourse C
Coastal Cask by Bulleit Bourbon
Pistache French Bistro
Vino Volo
Plum Market featuring Blue
Mountain Coffee
Flagler Exchange
Pumphouse Coffee
Havana Cuban
TooJay's
Tropical Smoothie
Starbucks
Terminal
The Palms Market featuring Hive
Bakery and Oceana Coffee
Avocado Grill
Worth Avenue Market
Dunkin'
The Turn by PGA Tour