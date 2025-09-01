Labor Day travel weekend hits new highs with 17 million travelers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Americans wrap up the summer, millions are traveling this Labor Day weekend in what is trending to be the busiest holiday travel weekend on record.

Vacationers lined up at the Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) trying to get home after one last summer trip.

WATCH BELOW: Labor Day travel weekend hits new highs

"It feels good to be traveling, just to get one last trip before school starts," said one PBIA traveler.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials say lower airfares and a post-pandemic rebound have contributed to the travel surge, with more than 17 million people expected to fly this weekend — a record-breaking number.

Jeff Page with Cruise Planners said he’s not surprised by the numbers.

"It's not unusual this time of year to see that last-minute rush for people to get something in before the kids go back to school and to finish it out. It's kind of the last chance to do something before the holidays come around," Page said.

Post-pandemic travel is also stronger than ever, according to Page.

"We’re seeing a lot of demand. We used to call it revenge travel when things first opened up," Page added.

The travel uptick is also being driven by lower gas prices this Labor Day weekend — $3.15 per gallon — the lowest since 2020.

Page added that he’s already seeing bookings for the holiday travel season.