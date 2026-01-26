Free 3-day transit passes available across South Florida through Try Transit Free program

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Is the cost of owning a car too high for you?

A Florida program called Try Transit Free offers a free three-day pass to anyone who requests one!

WATCH BELOW: Try Transit Free: How you can get free 3-day passes

Free tickets are available for riders using the following public transit systems:



Tri-Rail

Palm Tran in Palm Beach County

Martin County Public Transit (MARTY)

Port St. Lucie Express

Aerial Regional Transit (ART) in St. Lucie County

Broward County Transit

Express Coach (Broward County Transit)

Miami-Dade Transit

Key West Transit

Everyone who requests a free pass is automatically enrolled in the Guaranteed Ride Home program, a safety net that will cover the cost of an Uber or Lyft if you need a ride home in the event of an emergency.

The free passes can be redeemed online or sent to your home by mail.