Free 3-day transit passes available across South Florida through Try Transit Free program

Everyone who requests free pass automatically enrolled in Guaranteed Ride Home program
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Is the cost of owning a car too high for you?

A Florida program called Try Transit Free offers a free three-day pass to anyone who requests one!

Try Transit Free: How you can get free 3-day passes

Free tickets are available for riders using the following public transit systems:

  • Tri-Rail
  • Palm Tran in Palm Beach County
  • Martin County Public Transit (MARTY)
  • Port St. Lucie Express
  • Aerial Regional Transit (ART) in St. Lucie County
  • Broward County Transit
  • Express Coach (Broward County Transit)
  • Miami-Dade Transit
  • Key West Transit

Everyone who requests a free pass is automatically enrolled in the Guaranteed Ride Home program, a safety net that will cover the cost of an Uber or Lyft if you need a ride home in the event of an emergency.

The free passes can be redeemed online or sent to your home by mail.

