Free 3-day transit passes available across South Florida through Try Transit Free program

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Is the cost of owning a car too high for you?
A Florida program called Try Transit Free offers a free three-day pass to anyone who requests one!
Free tickets are available for riders using the following public transit systems:
- Tri-Rail
- Palm Tran in Palm Beach County
- Martin County Public Transit (MARTY)
- Port St. Lucie Express
- Aerial Regional Transit (ART) in St. Lucie County
- Broward County Transit
- Express Coach (Broward County Transit)
- Miami-Dade Transit
- Key West Transit
Everyone who requests a free pass is automatically enrolled in the Guaranteed Ride Home program, a safety net that will cover the cost of an Uber or Lyft if you need a ride home in the event of an emergency.
The free passes can be redeemed online or sent to your home by mail.