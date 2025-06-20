Guaranteed Ride Home Program will get you home if an emergency leaves you stranded

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — If you carpool or use public transportation to get around and have missed your ride back, you're not alone.

However, did you know there's a program available that will get you home, free of charge, if an emergency leaves you stranded?

I spoke with the director of the South Florida commuter services who told me every year they're seeing more and more people signing up for the Guaranteed Ride Home Program.

So, I’m digging into what may be next for the free rides if the demand continues to rise.

At the Palm Tran bus station in downtown West Palm Beach, Troy Robinson relies on the buses to get around town daily.

"Where are you headed today"? I asked.

"I’m headed to Riviera Beach. Transportation has been difficult for me lately, financially and everything,” Robinson said. “There has been a situation where I didn't make it on time and the bus just kept on going.”

I told him about the Guaranteed Ride Home Program. It's a service where people in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, who carpool, transit, walk or bike at least three days a week, can get up to 6 Uber or Lyft rides free of charge if an emergency leaves them stranded.

“Did you know about that?” I asked.

“No, I head no idea,” Robinson said.

The program is managed through the South Florida commuter services, which is funded by Florida Department of Transportation. Organizers tell me the latest quarter had nearly 60,000 people registered. January through March, over 800 free rides helped people who were stranded.

It's a reassurance for single driver Diana Alty from Loxahatchee.

“Would you consider carpooling?” I asked.

“Yes, most definitely,” Alty said. “I think that's a great idea.”

She works as a teacher 30 minutes away in West Palm Beach.

"If that option is available and it's free to the community, then yes," Alty said.

I asked South Florida commuter services what the plan is to keep up as more people sign up for the program.

They told me they are analyzing the demand and budget to possibly expand the number of rides available. As right now, the limit is 6 per year.

"Yes, in the future, I will be checking it out,” Robinson said. "It's very important in my situation.”

To learn more about the Guaranteed Ride Home Program, click here.