$3 Ride: Port St. Lucie Express offers affordable travel to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you're looking for an affordable way to travel between Port St. Lucie and West Palm Beach, the Port St. Lucie Express only costs you $3 each way.

WATCH BELOW: Port St. Lucie Express riders saving money, avoiding stress of traffic

Port St. Lucie Express riders saving money, avoiding stress of traffic

Riders in Port St. Lucie can catch a bus south to West Palm Beach from the Southwest Gatlin Boulevard Park & Ride. Riders in West Palm Beach catch the bus to head north to Port St. Lucie at the West Palm Beach Intermodal Transit Center.

There are two pickups in the morning and two pickups in the evening at both locations, and it gets you there in just about an hour.

We spoke with one rider who said the $3 ride is saving her a lot of money.

"You don't have to worry about the traffic. You don't have to worry about being stuck in traffic. Gas is about $40, and by the time you get to West Palm and back to Port St. Lucie,y ou're already at half a tank. It does save on gas and car maintenance as well," one rider said.

You can pay for the Port St. Lucie Express with just a tap of your credit card or use the Palm Tran Paradise Pass. Cash is not accepted.

Once you're dropped off in downtown West Palm Beach, it's about a 10-minute walk to everything in downtown.

Port St. Lucie Express- 95X

Morning southbound trips depart Port St. Lucie at 6:20 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

A 5:15 p.m. northbound trip from the Intermodal was added last January

The 6:50 pm northbound trip from the Intermodal was eliminated last year

Evening southbound trips depart Port St. Lucie at 6:35 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.

Click here for the northbound and southbound departure times and bus stops, along with payment options.

Read our previous story from 2024 below: