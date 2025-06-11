South Florida-based Silver Airways abruptly ends operations

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A South Florida-based airline suddenly announced Wednesday that they are ending operations.

In an Instagram post addressed to customers, Silver Airways said all its flights in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean were canceled.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | June 11, 10am

The regional carrier announced in December that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Based in Hollywood, Silver Airways said Wednesday that it attempted to restructure its bankruptcy by selling its assets to another airline holding company, but that unnamed company "determined to not continue Silver's flight operations."

Travelers with a Silver Airlines ticket are advised not to go to the airport.

"All credit card purchases should be refunded through your credit card company or your travel agency," the airline said.

The airline was founded in 2011 and has faced financial problems over the last decade.

Before Wednesday's announcement, the carrier was offering flights from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa, Tallahassee, Key West and multiple locations in the Bahamas.