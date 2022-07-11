Watch Now
LifestyleTravel

Actions

Flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Westchester County Airport experiences emergency

Oil temperature issue prompts flight to return to PBIA
Federal Aviation Administration seal
Associated Press
AP GraphicsBank
<br/><br/>
Federal Aviation Administration seal
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 13:58:22-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A flight that departed Monday morning from Palm Beach International Airport had to return following a problem with the aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Contour Airlines Flight 207 departed from the airport at 10:50 a.m., bound for Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

However, just a few minutes into the flight, officials said the flight crew declared an emergency due to an oil temperature issue.

RELATED: Track local flight delays

According to the online tracking website FlightAware, the plane was over the Treasure Coast before it made a U-turn back to PBIA.

The Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft successfully landed back at PBIA at 11:25 a.m.

A spokesperson for the FAA said their agency would investigate the matter.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms