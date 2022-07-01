Watch Now
LifestyleTravel

Actions

FHP expects record number of drivers during July 4 weekend

More than 2.6 million expected to travel by car
Gas prices may still be high, but Florida Highway Patrol is expecting a record number of Floridians to hit the road this 4th of July weekend.
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 10:35:49-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gas prices may still be high, but the Florida Highway Patrol is expecting a record number of Floridians to hit the road this Fourth of July weekend.

The FHP is expecting more than 2.6 million Floridians to travel, with nearly 90% traveling by car.

Here are the average gas prices at some of the Fourth of July destinations in Florida, according to AAA as of Friday morning:

  • Port St. Lucie $4.61/gallon
  • West Palm Beach $4.76/gallon
  • Miami $4.68/gallon
  • Orlando $4.52/gallon

The FHP wants to remind drivers not to drive impaired and to report any impaired or aggressive drivers to FHP or call 911. Drivers are also urged to get plenty of rest, as drowsy drivers can be just as dangerous as impaired drivers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms