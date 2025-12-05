Electric air taxis could fly passengers from Palm Beach County to Miami in minutes starting next year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Forget sitting in traffic for hours to get to Miami International Airport. Starting next year, you could fly there in minutes using electric helicopter-like taxis.

The aviation company Archer is working to make air travel between Miami and Palm Beach International Airport possible in just 10 to 20 minutes.

WATCH BELOW: Electric taxis could provide transportation to multiple local airports

Electric air taxis coming to South Florida: Skip traffic, fly to airport in minutes

The electric air taxis are designed to bypass traffic congestion and get passengers to airports and other hubs within minutes with no harmful emissions.

"Being there in person this week, in the congestion, was painful," said Melissa McCaffrey, head of government affairs at Archer.

The plan would put air taxis in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Stuart. The four-passenger electric air taxis created by Archer are designed with safety as a priority.

"We have multiple rotors, and with a helicopter, you just have one point of failure," McCaffrey said.

For travelers like Claire Bullard, who recently spent two hours driving to the airport, the concept is appealing.

"It's kind of sometimes hard to make sure you're on time," Bullard said. "I think that's really cool!"

However, some travelers have concerns about safety and logistics. Keil Roark expressed skepticism about the new technology.

"I think the first step is the safety concern, right?" Roark said.

Technology Electric aircraft company demos 'Tesla for the air' at local airport Jon Shainman

Another potential challenge involves flying past President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, where federal flight restrictions are in place 24/7. McCaffrey said the company would work with federal aviation authorities to accommodate their routes.

"We would integrate into the national airspace system, look to the FAA and the air traffic controllers in the area to accommodate our routes," McCaffrey said.

As for cost, the service is expected to be comparable to premium ride-sharing services.

"I would be willing to pay at least $100 to not drive two hours," Bullard said.

"It's going to be (comparable) to a ride share, similar to around an Uber Black," McCaffrey said.

The company said it is in the final stages of getting FAA certified and air taxis could be in the sky as soon as next summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.