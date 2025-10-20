Electric aircraft company demos 'Tesla for the air' at Indiantown airport

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — A local company demonstrated its vision for personal electric aviation at the Indiantown Airport, showcasing a two-seater aircraft that takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter but flies like a traditional winged aircraft.

AIR, the company behind the electric aircraft, calls its vehicle a "Tesla for the air." The aircraft can fly for about an hour on a full charge and is designed to make flying more accessible to everyday users.

"It can be used either as a piloted sports aviation or commute and also couples as a logistics operation with no person inside, so unmanned," said Rani Plaut, CEO of AIR.

Currently, operators need a private pilot's license to fly the aircraft. However, the company is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to potentially allow operation with just a sport pilot license in the future.

The aircraft will be priced in the low six figures, below $500,000. AIR is searching for a larger manufacturing facility to begin selling the aircraft by the end of 2026.

Monday's demonstration represented the growing trend of electric aviation as companies work to bring personal aircraft to consumers, similar to how electric cars have become commonplace on roads.

