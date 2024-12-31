Dealing with holiday flight delays? You may be able to get your money back

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you got caught up in flight delays and/or cancellations at the airport this holiday season, you might be able to get your money back.

It's all thanks to a new federal law requiring refunds for passengers having to wait hours longer than expected.

That certainly was the case for millions of Americans over the holidays.

AAA predicted 7.85 million Americans would be flying from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1. However, due to severe weather in parts of the country last weekend, tens of thousands of those travelers were dealt with a last-minute change of plans.

"Frustrated," said Dan Davis.

"Mad," added Debbie Davis.

"Yeah, I think frustrated is a good word," Will Davis said.

"I think angry," chimed in Charlie Davis.

The Davis family was flying Tuesday from Palm Beach International back to Northern Virginia but dealt with a delayed flight on the way to South Florida.

Daniel Castle knows the feeling.

"I'm on a delay right now," laughed Castle. "I'm going to be living in the airport."

What he didn't know, along with likely many others, is that his change of plans might result him being compenated for the headache.

In October, the U.S. Department of Transportation passed a law requiring airlines to refund your flight if it's canceled or delayed more than three hours for domestic flights or more than six for international flights to and from the U.S.

"OK, so now it's win-win," Castle said.

"Sounds good — yup!" added Debbie Davis.

"It is a definite win for the traveling public," travel expert Katy Nastro said.

Nastro, who works for the travel app "Going" told WPTV reporter Kate Hussey there's always been a "Right to Refund," but said most people didn't know about it. Airlines have typically offered vouchers, and refund rights were different from airline to airline.

"Delta might have had a 90-minute significant delay whereas American Airlines had a four-hour significant delay," Nastro said. "Now, because it's across the board, three and six hours is no questions asked and automatic. Whereas before, if you did request a refund, it would take weeks if not months."

Nastro said if you request a refund, you'll now get your money back in seven days if you paid with a credit or debit card or 20 days if you used other methods of payment.

She said the law also applies to your checked bags if they don't arrive in less than 12 hours.

"You're entitled to automatically receive your bag fee refunded," Nastro said. "Whereas before it was up to the airlines whether they were going to extend some good will."

Most travelers said they hope it doesn't come to that.

"I want to go home," Castle said.

There is, however, a slight catch.

If you choose to stay on your delayed flight — or you choose to take an alternate route the airline books for you — you can't also take the refund: it's one or the other.

However, airlines are required to make you aware of all options available to you. So if you're not offered a refund, make sure you ask.