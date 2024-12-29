Holiday travelers faced with delays as they try to get back home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With so many people on the go this season, it’s a busy time for everyone. As the holiday travel season comes to a close, it’s clear that airports are bustling with travelers eager to make their way home.

WPTV Reporter Mello Styles took a trip to Palm Beach International Airport to check in on how things are going for those on their travel journeys.

Julie Broker has been in South Florida for six weeks to visit her newborn grandchild, and she's ready to get home. However, delays at the airport have been an unfortunate reality.

“It’s been delayed two or three times already," Broker said.

For people like Roger Royal, Sunday's travels are looking better than Saturday's.

“They were supposed to fly out last night, but that flight was delayed," Royal said. "They were rebooked on a flight this morning, and it’s been very smooth so far.”

Travelers could be seen finding ways to pass the time during the unwanted delays.

“[I've been] reading, people watching, all that kind of stuff, and drinking coffee,” Broker said.

Andra Sookoo remains hopeful for a seamless day at the airport, but questions whether she will travel during this season again.

“This is our first time, and maybe the last," Sookoo shared.

Fortunately, there were few delays or cancellations reported early Sunday morning. Travelers expressed their hopes that this good fortune continues as they head towards their destinations.