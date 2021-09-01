Cruise industry moves forward amid surge of COVID-19 cases

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — With COVID-19 infection rates hitting record rates in the U.S. this summer, the cruise industry continues to navigate these rough waters as travelers look forward to fall and winter vacations.

Despite mask mandates and travel restrictions continuing in some countries, Cruise Planners CEO Michelle Fee said the cruise industry is gearing up for more sailings in the months ahead.

A federal judge ruled in August that Norwegian Cruise Line can require their passengers to show vaccination status before boarding.

"By having a ship that has a high percent [of people vaccinated], and in Norwegian's case 100 percent vaccination rate, it really makes travelers have confidence [that the cruise is safe," Fee said.

Fee said most cruise lines are requiring about 95 percent of passengers to be vaccinated on a trip. Some ships are leaving about 5 percent unvaccinated for families who may have children that aren't eligible for the shot.

Despite some added measures of showing proof of vaccination and added safety measures, Fee said the recent cruise she took was generally the same as before the pandemic.

"Once I got on board, I felt like, 'Oh, my God, it's back. I'm here. I'm excited. Cruising did not change,'" Fee said. "Yes, there were some mask mandates in certain sections of the ship, but when you're eating or drinking or sitting outside, there wasn't any."

She said there may be areas of a ship where unvaccinated travelers cannot visit like certain restaurants.

Recently, government leaders in the Bahamas announced they will not allow any cruise ship passenger to visit the islands unless they are fully vaccinated.

Fee said unvaccinated travelers on a ship docking in the Bahamas will no longer be able to board the vessel at the start of the trip, prompting the cruise line to refund the passengers for their trip.

"You wouldn't even be able to get on the ship, so cruise lines have had to go back to some of the passengers that are already booked and tell them, 'I'm really sorry but you're not vaccinated,'" Fee said.

With the vast majority of people on board the cruise ship being vaccinated, Fee feels the chance of a COVID-19 outbreak is substantially low.

"It is probably one of the safest places you can be. You're actually in this little bubble," Fee said. "I think I'm safer there than going to the grocery store here in South Florida."

Overall she feels that cruise lines want passengers to feel like they are having the same experience they would have enjoyed before the pandemic.

"They want to make sure when you step onboard a ship that it is the same experience or even a little bit better now," Fee said.

The cruise expert said she expects the demand for travel in 2022 will outpace the supply as people continue to try to return to their normal lives.