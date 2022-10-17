Brightline to begin testing trains at speeds of 110 mph on Treasure Coast starting Tuesday

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline officials said Monday that testing of their trains on the Treasure Coast will start a day later than anticipated.

The company initially said that testing would begin Monday but now it will start — weather permitting — on Tuesday, Brightline said in a tweet.

The trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph in both Martin and St. Lucie counties this week. Currently, the trains travel at about 80 mph in South Florida.

UPDATE: Brightline’s 110 MPH high-speed testing through @MartinCountygov and @StLucieGOV is now scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 18, weather permitting. — Brightline (@GoBrightline) October 17, 2022

This first phase of testing is expected to take place over a six-week period along an 11-mile section of track, spanning nine railroad crossings in Martin and St. Lucie counties.

The testing comes as Brightline gets ready to expand service to Orlando next year.

The trains are expected to go even faster once they pass Cocoa Beach, possibly reaching 125 mph.

RELATED: Walt Disney World cancels Brightline train station at Disney Springs

The testing will occur at the following crossings:

St. Lucie County

Savannah Road/Waterplant Road

Midway Road (County Road 712)

Walton Road

Riverview Drive

Martin County

County Line Road

Skyline Drive (County Road 722)

Pitchford Landing

Jensen Beach Boulevard (State Road 707A)

Palmetto Avenue

During the testing period, flaggers will be present at the crossings.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists should be aware that rail traffic will run on both tracks in both directions.