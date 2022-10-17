Watch Now
Brightline to begin testing trains at speeds of 110 mph on Treasure Coast starting Tuesday

Company prepares to expand service to Orland next year
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing speeding Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
Brightline Train
Posted at 12:57 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 12:58:59-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline officials said Monday that testing of their trains on the Treasure Coast will start a day later than anticipated.

The company initially said that testing would begin Monday but now it will start — weather permitting — on Tuesday, Brightline said in a tweet.

The trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph in both Martin and St. Lucie counties this week. Currently, the trains travel at about 80 mph in South Florida.

This first phase of testing is expected to take place over a six-week period along an 11-mile section of track, spanning nine railroad crossings in Martin and St. Lucie counties.

The testing comes as Brightline gets ready to expand service to Orlando next year.

The trains are expected to go even faster once they pass Cocoa Beach, possibly reaching 125 mph.

RELATED: Walt Disney World cancels Brightline train station at Disney Springs

The testing will occur at the following crossings:

St. Lucie County

  • Savannah Road/Waterplant Road
  • Midway Road (County Road 712) 
  • Walton Road
  • Riverview Drive

Martin County

  • County Line Road
  • Skyline Drive (County Road 722)
  • Pitchford Landing
  • Jensen Beach Boulevard (State Road 707A)
  • Palmetto Avenue

During the testing period, flaggers will be present at the crossings.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists should be aware that rail traffic will run on both tracks in both directions.

