Brightline begins testing trains up to 125 mph along Orlando corridor

High-speed tests up to 110 mph continue along Treasure Coast, northern Palm Beach County
Brightline has begun testing trains at speeds up to 110 mph in northern Palm Beach County in preparation for its Orlando expansion.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 01, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline has begun high-speed testing of its trains, this time reaching speeds of up to 125 mph between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa.

The testing began Wednesday along a new 35-mile dedicated rail corridor that runs parallel to the Beachline Expressway in Orange and Brevard counties.

High-speed testing has been intermittently taking place for months in preparation for Brightline's Orlando expansion, but this is the first time that trains would surpass 110 mph.

Brightline noted that there are no public railroad crossings along this stretch.

Meanwhile, Brightline continues to conduct speed tests of up to 110 mph throughout the Treasure Coast and south to West Palm Beach.

Testing is expected to take place daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. throughout the spring.

Brightline recently opened two new stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The Orlando leg is expected to open sometime later this year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
