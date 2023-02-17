Brightline conducts high-speed testing in northern Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Brightline is conducting another round of high-speed testing Friday, this time in northern Palm Beach County.

Trains will be flying by at maximum speeds up to 110 mph to eventually connect South Florida to the central part of the state.

One of the crossings where extra safety measures will be in place is at State Road A1A and Donald Ross Road in Palm Beach Gardens.

Brightline said it will have flaggers present at crossings where those trains will be traveling up to 110 mph.

There will also be an increased law enforcement presence to make sure pedestrians and drivers are not on the tracks.

The 129-mile corridor between West Palm Beach and Cocoa is expected to be complete by the second quarter of this year.

Brightline said the additional testing beginning Friday could cause extra wait times during the morning and afternoon commutes.

"This testing is a big part of getting to Orlando," said Katie Mitzner, the director of public affairs for Brightline. "We, right now, are 90% complete in our construction from West Palm to Orlando. We've worked more than seven million construction hours. We still have more than 800 people on the job throughout the corridor. The testing is a big part for us to ramp up and begin service. Right now, we're targeting second quarter of 2023."

Testing between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. is expected to go on for the next three to four weeks.

With the new service to Orlando, Brightline is adding safety improvements including new crossing gates, signal systems, pedestrian gates, and pavement markings.