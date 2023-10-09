Watch Now
Brightline begins operating 30 trains daily between Miami, Orlando

New hourly schedule accounts for 15 daily departures each way
Brightline is doubling its train service between Miami and Orlando with 15 daily departures each way.
A Brightline train passes through Stuart during a recent test on the Treasure Coast ahead of service from South Florida to Orlando.
Posted at 9:22 AM, Oct 09, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline has begun increasing the number of trains for its service between South Florida and Orlando.

The high-speed passenger rail service started operating its new hourly schedule Monday, with the first train leaving Orlando at 4:38 a.m. and arriving in Miami at 8:11 a.m. The final train leaves Orlando at 8:54 p.m.

Under the new schedule, the first train leaves Miami at 6:41 a.m. and arrives in Orlando at 10:19 a.m. The last train departs from Miami at 9:41 p.m.

That's 30 trains per day with 15 daily departures from Miami and Orlando.

South Florida residents hoping to hitch a ride to Orlando can do so at any of the region's five Brightline stations. In addition to Miami, Brightline has stations in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

Brightline, which made its debut in 2018 with service between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, began its long-awaited service to Orlando on Sept. 22.

Additional stations opened in Aventura and Boca Raton last year.

