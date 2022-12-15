Watch Now
LifestyleTravel

Actions

Brightline stations in Aventura, Boca Raton to open just in time for Christmas

Stations will be first new additions since initial launch in 2018
Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new 36,000-square-foot Brightline station in Boca Raton.
Brightline station in Boca Raton
Posted at 8:36 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 08:38:17-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The newest Brightline stations are opening just in time for Christmas.

Brightline announced Thursday that the new Aventura and Boca Raton stations will open Dec. 21.

The stops in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties are the first since Brightline began operations in 2018 with stops in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

To commemorate the opening of the stations, one-way tickets are available for $10.

The Boca Raton station, 101 NW Fourth St., is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city's public library. The Aventura station, 19796 W. Dixie Highway, is located near the Aventura Mall.

Brightline is expanding operations to include a future terminus in Orlando, which is expected to open sometime next year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!