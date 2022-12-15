Brightline stations in Aventura, Boca Raton to open just in time for Christmas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The newest Brightline stations are opening just in time for Christmas.

Brightline announced Thursday that the new Aventura and Boca Raton stations will open Dec. 21.

The stops in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties are the first since Brightline began operations in 2018 with stops in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

To commemorate the opening of the stations, one-way tickets are available for $10.

The Boca Raton station, 101 NW Fourth St., is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city's public library. The Aventura station, 19796 W. Dixie Highway, is located near the Aventura Mall.

Brightline is expanding operations to include a future terminus in Orlando, which is expected to open sometime next year.