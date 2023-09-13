Brightline announces Sept. 22 start for train service to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline on Wednesday morning announced plans to extend train service from West Palm Beach to Orlando International Airport beginning Sept. 22.

In May, the private rail company began selling tickets for an expected debut at the beginning of September, but the start was pushed back. Brightline continued high-speed testing of 110 mph on the Treasure Coast and up to 125 mph between Cocoa and the Orlando airport.

Brightline currently has service between Miami and West Palm Beach with stops in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura. The train service is promising promising 16 daily round trips in just under three hours.

"Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model," Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, said in a news release. "We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida. As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app and reserve a seat now."

Travel Traveling on Brightline to Orlando could cost family of 4 about $400 roundtrip Todd Wilson

For a limited time, Brightline is offering one-way fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for kids. Groups of four or more will automatically save an additional 25% on these fares.

One-way premium fares start at $149.

Starting this fall, college students can receive up to 25% off rides after creating a Brightline account using an active college or university email.

Brightline service to Orlando coincides with Inter Miami professional soccer battling in-state rival Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on Sept. 24. Fans of Karol G can take in her show as she takes the stage at Camping World Stadium the same evening.

Brightline broke ground in June 2019 on the extension, one year after operations began between Miami and West Palm Beach. Additional stations opened in Boca Raton and Aventura in 2022.

WATCH: Brightline video construction time lapse

Brightline video construction timelapse

In June, Brightline officials, construction team members and mayors celebrated the completion of the service's extension to Orlando.

The total construction project generated more than 10,000 jobs and more than $6.4 billion in economic impact for the state of Florida, according to economic studies. Construction teams worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to finish the 170-mile corridor extension.

The new tracks were built along the Beachline Expressway.

Work on the 56 bridges included rehabilitation of the 100-year-old St. Lucie River railroad bridge in Stuart.

Also, the 583-foot-long Loxahatchee River railroad bridge in Jupiter, which was built in 1926, was replaced with a new structure.