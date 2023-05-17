Watch Now
Brightline begins selling tickets for Orlando expansion

Tickets on sale for late summer through early 2024
Here's a look inside the new Brightline station in Orlando, which is scheduled to open this summer. All video is courtesy of Brightline.
elevated view of Brightline trains at new Orlando station ahead of opening
Posted at 8:15 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 08:28:11-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline is full speed ahead with its expanded to service to and from Orlando.

The high-speed passenger rail service began selling tickets for the Orlando connection Wednesday morning.

Tickets between the five South Florida stops – Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach – and Orlando are on sale for late summer through early 2024.

"Brightline guests and the travel market have spoken loudly, and we want to respond by opening ticket sales from late summer through the beginning of next year," Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, said in a news release. "While we are finalizing an official launch date, guests can now book travel for Labor Day, Halloween and holidays through the new year."

An official opening date and inaugural rides will be announced after Brightline has completed its required train testing.

Brightline has been conducting speed tests of up to 110 mph between West Palm Beach and Cocoa. Trains are being tested at speeds of up to 125 mph between Cocoa and Orlando International Airport, where the new Brightline station will be located. These tests are scheduled to continue through July.

Ticket prices for the Orlando leg start at $79 for adults and $39 for children.

