Brightline to resume service in 'first half of November'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline announced Tuesday that it will resume service in November.

A news release said the high-speed passenger rail service plans to resume service throughout South Florida in the "first half of November." A specific date wasn't given.

"We are thrilled to be gearing up to welcome guests back aboard Brightline," company President Patrick Goddard said in a statement. "Over the last few months, we've made upgrades to our guest experience and made significant strides in construction. Our goal remains the same, to take cars off the road while offering the most convenient way to travel in South Florida and a guest-first experience."

Brightline also announced a series of new COVID-19 safety measures intended to keep employees and passengers safe.

Most notably, Brightline will require all employees to be fully vaccinated before service resumes.

All employees and passengers will be required to wear masks while riding on trains and at the stations.

When service resumes, Brightline will be "an almost touchless transportation system" with safety measures that include electronic ticketing, pre-packaged food, reserved seating with plexiglass dividers and cashless payment.

According to the news release, Brightline will also look to add 200 jobs.

Brightline hasn't operated since March 2020, when it halted all trains because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The private rail service opened in August 2018 with service to and from West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Brightline is moving ahead with its plans to expand. Stations in Aventura and Orlando are currently under construction, while construction on a Boca Raton station is expected to begin "in the coming months."