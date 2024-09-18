Breeze Airways to offer nonstop flights from Vero Beach to Washington Dulles International Airport

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Residents who live on the Treasure Coast and want to visit the nation's capital have a new option starting this fall.

Breeze Airways announced new direct flights from Vero Beach to Washington Dulles International Airport.

The airline said this is the first time the two cities have been connected with nonstop service.

The nonstop flights will be offered every Thursday and Sunday starting Nov. 21.

Airfares start at $69 one way.

Breeze announced in August new flights to New Haven, Connecticut from Vero Beach. Those flights are offered on Mondays and Fridays beginning Dec. 13.