Breeze Airways adding Pittsburgh route from Vero Beach, fares start at $89

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Breeze Airways is adding more nonstop flights from Vero Beach Regional Airport.

The low-cost airline announced Tuesday a new nonstop route from Vero Beach to Pittsburgh, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting Oct. 1. Fares on the new route will start from $89.

"Nonstop service to the Steel City is a great addition to our growing network from Vero Beach," David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, said in a statement. "Giving our Guests another destination to explore from their hometown airport is one more way we are delivering on convenience, and we can't wait for launch this fall."

The airline currently operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 88 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Breeze already offers nonstop flights from Vero Beach to White Plains, Long Island/Islip, Washington-Dulles, New Haven, Hartford, Providence and Newburgh. Breeze will begin offering flights to Raleigh/Durham from Vero Beach starting Wednesday, May 6.

The airline said they have a new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and offer no change or cancellation fees.

JetBlue began nonstop flights from Vero Beach last fall, serving Boston and New York-JFK. American began nonstop flights to Charlotte.