American Airlines lands at Vero Beach Airport, but month-to-month contract raises questions

VERO BEACH, Fla. — American Airlines touched down at Vero Beach Regional Airport on Thursday with its first commercial flight into Indian River County, marking a major milestone for the facility.

The arrival comes just four months after the city finalized a deal to bring the major carrier on board, making it the third commercial airline offering service at the airport.

WATCH BELOW: American Airlines lands in Vero Beach; exit clause raises questions

American Airlines lands in Vero Beach

However, details in the airline agreement obtained by WPTV reveal some concerns about the long-term viability of the new service.

Carol Ann and her husband waited on Thursday to pick up their daughter and son-in-law on the very first American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Vero Beach.

"Come here, Jimmy!" Carol Ann called out as the family reunited. "How's it going? It's so good to see you!"

"Now we can come here!" her son-in-law, Jimmy Walsh, replied.

"This is good," Carol Ann said of the new service to and from Charlotte. "It's so much easier this way."

Andy Metcalf, another passenger traveling on the American Airlines flight returning to Charlotte, said the convenience factor was significant.

"It's great to be in your hometown and drive five minutes to the airport," Metcalf said.

Holly Mantle noted the connectivity benefits.

"If we can get to Charlotte, we can get anywhere," Mantle said. "Absolutely. So much easier this way."

As families reunited and passengers deplaned, city leaders celebrated the carrier's first arrival with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The milestone came four months after signing an agreement that WPTV obtained, which showed that American is required to pay more than $15,000 a month — roughly $180,000 a year — for TSA, firefighters and other airport costs.

"I think it's offering a great amount of opportunity for the citizens of Vero Beach," Mayor John Cotugno said.

But WPTV found the contract is month-to-month, meaning American can leave with just 30 days' notice.

"Oh! Didn't know that," Carol Ann said when informed of the contract terms.

"That'd be a little bit of a bummer," her daughter, Laura Alfieries, said.

"Yeah, we like to plan months in advance, so that's really not conducive if they could potentially say, 'yeah, we canceled that flight,'" Walsh said.

Walsh and other passengers also wondered whether the city's $3 million airport expansion and planned road improvements will pay off if the airline decides its $15,000 monthly investment isn't worth it.

"Whatever hits local people in the pocket is what I'd be concerned about," Walsh said.

When asked what happens if American Airlines decides to pull out of the deal, airport director Todd Scher said the airport would simply return to its previous state.

"We'll just go back to where we were yesterday," Scher said.

Scherr said the airport expansion is covered by federal and other grants, so the city has no taxpayer dollars to lose. Cotugno said the same goes for area road improvements, which are covered by public-private partnerships.

"It's not going to impact the taxpayer at all," Cotugno said.

Despite concerns about the contract terms, passengers who received welcome goody bags remained optimistic about the service's future.

"I have faith! It's going to work!" Alfieres said.

American is currently running just one daily flight to Vero Beach, but city leaders say infrastructure will need to catch up to the expected influx of passengers — starting with parking, then traffic improvements.

The airport terminal and other expansions are expected to wrap up by spring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.