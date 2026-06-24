Breeze Airways adds 5 new routes from Vero Beach with fares starting at $79

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Travelers who live on the Treasure Coast will soon have a few new routes to choose from when planning their next trip.

Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday five new routes from Vero Beach Regional Airport with one-way fares starting at $79.

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Travelers can book flights on Breeze from Vero Beach to:



Atlantic City, N.J. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting Oct. 2, from $89 one way)

Baltimore (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting Oct. 1, from $79 one way)

Burlington, Vermont (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting Oct. 4)

Provo, Utah (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting Oct. 2)

Trenton, N.J. (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 30 and switching to Thursdays and Sundays beginning Jan. 7, from $89 one way)

Breeze, which started operations in 2021, currently operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 91 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The airport has increased flight options to serve the Treasure Coast's growing population.

WPTV reported in January that passenger numbers at Vero Beach Regional Airport have seen dramatic growth in the last year.

JetBlue began service to Boston and New York's JFK airports in December, and American Airlines began service to Charlotte in February.