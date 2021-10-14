Watch
Rolling Stones set November tour stop at Seminole Hard Rock

Band to conclude twice-postponed 'No Filter' tour in South Florida
Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the "No Filter" tour at the Dome at America's Center on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in St. Louis, Mo. Steve Jordan took over as drummer after the death of Charlie Watts.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Rolling Stones are returning to South Florida.

The long-running rock band announced Thursday that they'll bring their "No Filter" tour to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood next month.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood's Nov. 23 performance at the indoor venue will be their "most intimate show in more than a decade," a news release from the Seminole Hard Rock announcing the date said.

When the Rolling Stones announced their rescheduled dates of the North American tour that began in 2019, there was only one Florida stop -- Oct. 29 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The indoor setting is a rare departure for the band, which almost exclusively performs at larger outdoor football stadiums.

For example, the last time the Rolling Stones were in South Florida, they performed at Hard Rock Stadium, home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins, which has a capacity of 65,326. By comparison, the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino seats just 7,000.

The added date means the Stones will conclude their twice-postponed tour in South Florida, where the band last played in 2019. The Aug. 31, 2019, stop at Hard Rock Stadium turned out to be Charlie Watt's last show. The late drummer died earlier this year, less than a month before the resumption of the tour.

Tickets for the Seminole Hard Rock show go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

