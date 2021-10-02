Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Mick Jagger stops by North Carolina bar on eve of concert and nobody notices

Rolling Stones frontman hardly incognito during visit to Thirsty Beaver Saloon
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Mick Jagger, lead singer of The Rolling Stones, performs during the "No Filter" tour at The Dome at America's Center on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in St. Louis, Mo.
Mick Jagger, lead singer of Rolling Stones, performs during St. Louis concert in 2021
Posted at 11:47 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 11:48:10-04

(EXILE ON) MAIN STREET, USA — Did you hear the one about the rock star who went into a bar?

Well, Brian Wilson sure did. He's the co-owner of the Thirsty Beaver Saloon in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Mick Jagger paid a visit on the evening before the Rolling Stones held a concert at Bank of America Stadium.

The 78-year-old Rolling Stones frontman on Thursday shared a photograph of himself on social media that's been gaining plenty of attention. Apparently, he didn't attract any when he decided to stop by Wednesday night.

Jagger's candid post shows him standing outside the Thirsty Beaver Saloon while holding a beer. It included the caption, "Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC."

Wilson told the Charlotte Observer that the photo is authentic and the patrons seen in the background were legitimate.

"He was in here and then he was gone," Wilson told the newspaper.

Wilson said he wasn't there at the time, but the bartender who was said she had no idea the customer she was serving is arguably the most recognizable British rocker in the world.

As for Jagger's beer of choice, it seems the "Paint It Black" singer is partial to what appeared to be an American brew -- either a Miller Lite or a Michelob Ultra.

So that's how he stays in such good shape.

Charlotte was the second stop on the band's "No Filter" tour, which began a little more than a month after the death of drummer Charlie Watts.

The Rolling Stones don't have a stop in South Florida, but they will be in the Sunshine State for an Oct. 29 performance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.