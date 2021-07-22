Rolling Stones finally plan to finish twice postponed 'No Filter Tour'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Rolling Stones are headed back out on the road.

The long-running rock band announced Thursday that they will make good on their postponed "No Filter Tour" dates.

"We are thrilled to be able to announce the rescheduled dates for the Rolling Stones 2020 U.S. tour, which will now go ahead this fall," the band said in a statement on its website. "We want to thank you all for your patience during this very difficult and unprecedented time."

The 13-city U.S. tour begins Sept. 26 in St. Louis and concludes Nov. 20 in Austin, Texas.

Among the stops includes an Oct. 29 performance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Three shows in Buffalo, New York, Cleveland and Louisville, Kentucky, as well as a Canadian performance in Vancouver, were unable to be rescheduled.

Instead, the Stones added stops in Inglewood, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New Orleans.

The 13 rescheduled dates signify the last leg of a tour that began in 2017. The tour has twice been postponed -- once in 2019 so that Mick Jagger could have surgery to replace a heart valve and again last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jagger shared his excitement about the resumption of the tour on Instagram.

Tickets for the 2020 shows will be honored on these new dates. Ticketholders of canceled dates will be given the option of a refund or a priority offer to purchase tickets for nearby shows.