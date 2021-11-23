Rolling Stones logo on display at Seminole Hard Rock guitar hotel

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood is paying tribute to the Rolling Stones ahead of their rare indoor concert Tuesday night.

There will be Rolling Stones memorabilia on display throughout the Seminole Hard Rock as part of its "Rolling Stones takeover."

The band's iconic tongue logo also illuminated the South Florida sky Monday night, the neon symbol shining brightly against the guitar hotel's façade.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will conclude their "No Filter" tour Tuesday evening at the Hard Rock Live in what's being billed as their "most intimate show in more than a decade."

The Rolling Stones typically perform at large outdoor venues like football stadiums. The Hard Rock Live seats just 7,000, far from the 65,326-seat capacity at Hard Rock Stadium, where the band last performed in South Florida.