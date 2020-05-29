NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla — Since Hurricane season starts June 1, 2020 we'd thought we'd get an update from Miracle Dog, who survived the wrath of Hurricane Dorian.

WATCH - Mini Doc: Miracle Dog Makes Full Recovery

Mini Doc: Miracle Dog makes full recovery

Remember this dog? He looks a lot different now.

Rescuers from Big Dog Ranch Rescue pulled him out of the rubble nearly a month after Hurricane Dorian destroyed part of the Bahamas.

It's a Miracle! This dog was found under a pile of AC units in Marsh Harbour. It's believed he was there for over three weeks. Emaciated, he is now getting care and was rescued by @BDRRescue#TasteSeeSoFla @WPTV pic.twitter.com/rxVvkfXd3N — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) October 4, 2019

Now, the family said he is a little overweight, but with plenty of energy to burn, fueled by the Beaty family's love. Miracle Dog just completing his seven-month recovery in May with this last heart worm treatment.

As we interviewed the Beaty family, Miracle didn't want to miss out on any of the action, so he wedged his way onto the already full couch.

His favorite pastime is laying by the family's pool in the sun. He also likes to sneak snacks from the family's garden-like pineapples.

"There are a lot of things you can eat in our garden," Clare Beaty said. "[Miracle] likes basil, stevia and Legos because he thinks they are food."

The Beaty girls said they love his smiles, snoring and, "I like his kisses," Clare shouted eagerly.

The trio makes sure to give him plenty of what they call "softies."

Miracle has learned to sit, lay down and shake hands.

He took his first boat ride this May, and the family disagrees about how he did.

"How did he do on his first boat ride, guys?" asked Briana Beaty, the girls' mother.

"He did pretty good," Clare said.

"He was OK," Jayne said.

Jayne said he shook at first but then cuddled up at her dad's feet.

Now the "tail" of survival will be shared in a book that little Jayne wrote about her dog.

Jayne hopes to sell a lot of books.

"On, like, the few first few days [I'd like to sell] like, maybe, like, 15, 20, 30," she said.

She's writing a Miracle story of love -- one that cannot be measured.

Jayne is looking for an artist to illustrate her book. She said the proceeds of the book will benefit Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Timeline of Miracle Dog

The journey of Miracle Dog from the devastated Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, was nothing short of a miracle.

Oct. 4, 2019

The adventure all started with Big Dog Ranch Rescue's emergency search and rescue team. They had made 12 trips to the islands at that point, looking for stranded canines. As time passed on, it looked like there would be fewer success stories.

Almost a month after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas, rescuers found Miracle buried under a pile of rubble. The found him by using a heat-seeking drone.

MORE FROM WPTV: Bahamas dog trapped in rubble for over three weeks survives

Oct. 7, 2019

In the following days, WPTV NewsChannel 5 showed you as Miracle got stronger and stronger.

MORE FROM WPTV: 'Miracle Dog' rescued from beneath rubble in the Bahamas learning to walk again

Nov. 1, 2019

ONLY ON 5: Relearning to walk. Miracle Dog' rescued from beneath rubble in the Bahamas health improving. @BDRRescue @WPTV #TasteSeeSoFla pic.twitter.com/lb9T6cNjVv — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) November 1, 2019

Now the big question: Who would get to adopt him? More than 10,000 people had inquired about adopting Miracle, but who would get the opportunity?

In the end, it seems Miracle ended up choosing his own family. As the Beatys were visiting Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Miracle (who had barely any energy) decided to climb into Jayne Batey's lap. That sealed the deal for Lauree Simmons of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

MORE FROM WPTV: 'Miracle' dog rescued from the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian gets new family

Week of May 5, 2020

Miracle gets his last treatment of heartworm medicine, concluding his journey of recovery.