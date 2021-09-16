Firefighter Combat Challenge finals to be held in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Some of the country's best and bravest will be going head to head on the Treasure Coast.

The 2021 Firefighter Combat Challenge will hold the finals in Fort Pierce.

The event dubbed the "toughest 2 minutes in sports," will take place on Nov. 5 and 6.

In 2020, a group of St. Lucie County firefighters won gold. They will now get a chance to defend their title in their own backyard.

For more information about the event, click here.





