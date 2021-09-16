Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South FloridaTaste and See - Florida

Actions

Firefighter Combat Challenge finals to be held in Fort Pierce

items.[0].image.alt
On Target Communications
Firefighter Challenge.PNG
Posted at 6:13 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 18:14:17-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Some of the country's best and bravest will be going head to head on the Treasure Coast.

The 2021 Firefighter Combat Challenge will hold the finals in Fort Pierce.

The event dubbed the "toughest 2 minutes in sports," will take place on Nov. 5 and 6.

In 2020, a group of St. Lucie County firefighters won gold. They will now get a chance to defend their title in their own backyard.

For more information about the event, click here.


Worlds 2021 Promo.mp4 from On•Target Communications on Vimeo.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.