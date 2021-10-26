Watch
Billy Joel back at Seminole Hard Rock in 2022

'Piano Man' scheduled to perform Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Musician Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in New York.
Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden in 2018
Posted at 10:18 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 22:18:37-04

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — The "Piano Man" is returning to South Florida.

Singer and songwriter Billy Joel will return to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood early next year.

Joel is scheduled to perform at Hard Rock Live on Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.

The six-time Grammy Award winner performed one of the final major concerts in South Florida in January 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic muted all musical acts.

Joel routinely performed New Year's Eve concerts at what is now known as FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, but this will be just his second performance at the 7,000-seat Hard Rock Live since it was remodeled in 2019.

Ticket prices start at $105. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

