Billy Joel back at Seminole Hard Rock in 2022

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — The "Piano Man" is returning to South Florida.

Singer and songwriter Billy Joel will return to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood early next year.

Joel is scheduled to perform at Hard Rock Live on Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.

The six-time Grammy Award winner performed one of the final major concerts in South Florida in January 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic muted all musical acts.

Joel routinely performed New Year's Eve concerts at what is now known as FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, but this will be just his second performance at the 7,000-seat Hard Rock Live since it was remodeled in 2019.

Ticket prices start at $105. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.