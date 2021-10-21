Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Actions

Van Morrison adds second show at Seminole Hard Rock

Feb. 11 concert scheduled for eve of sold out show
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
In this June 18, 2015, file photo, Van Morrison performs at the 46th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York.
Van Morrison sings in 2015
Posted at 1:07 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 13:09:38-04

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — He's so nice, he's doing it twice.

Van Morrison has added a second performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Morrison, 76, was already scheduled to perform Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. at the Hard Rock Live.

Now fans of the the "Brown Eyed Girl" and "Moondance" singer will get a second opportunity to see him in concert at a show the night before, also scheduled for 8 p.m.

The Feb. 12 concert is sold out, but a news release from the Seminole Hard Rock announced that the second show was added "due to popular demand."

Due to popular demand, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. has added a second performance for Van Morrison on Friday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They range in price from $55 to $235.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.