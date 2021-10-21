Van Morrison adds second show at Seminole Hard Rock

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — He's so nice, he's doing it twice.

Van Morrison has added a second performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Morrison, 76, was already scheduled to perform Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. at the Hard Rock Live.

Now fans of the the "Brown Eyed Girl" and "Moondance" singer will get a second opportunity to see him in concert at a show the night before, also scheduled for 8 p.m.

The Feb. 12 concert is sold out, but a news release from the Seminole Hard Rock announced that the second show was added "due to popular demand."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They range in price from $55 to $235.