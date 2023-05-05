Ziggy Marley to grace SunFest stage Sunday with songs of 'peace' and 'love'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ziggy Marley said he hasn't graced the stages of SunFest in years.

"I haven't been to Florida performing in a while," he said.

During the interview, Marley sat and relaxed in his studio with fond memories of performing at SunFest.

"I'm looking forward to that," he said. "We always get a good reception from the people in Florida."

The eight-time Grammy winner said even though his career has spanned nearly 40 years, his creative juices are still flowing.

"I think it's because I'm a humanitarian, how me think, how me feel, how me care, how me love," he said. "It has a lot to do with empathy and caring about other people other than myself."

The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley said he's more than just a musician. He considers himself an activist and humanitarian.

"I feel a purpose with what I'm doing, so I feel like that is the driving force," he said. "When you care about others, you're onto something helpful and music is one of the tools that we use to help people."

Marley shared with WPTV what people can expect when he hits the stage Sunday.

"I'm coming with an intention to speak to the people, to speak to them, to speak to them soul, to them mind," he said. "Because the world need for changing, the country needs a change, people need to live together peacefully, more loving with each other."

Marley said he only asks fans to focus on the message in his music.