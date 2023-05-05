SunFest 2023: What to know before you go

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SunFest returns to the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront this weekend for three days of live music and fun.

Here is what you need to know before you go:

WHERE TO GO

The long-running music festival, which has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 1983, takes place along the Intracoastal Waterway. The festival grounds are located on Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue.

There are two entrances on Clematis Street and Fern Street.

WHEN TO GO

Friday: 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday: Noon-11 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-10 p.m.

WHO'S PERFORMING?

Flo Rida and the Chainsmokers headline Friday night's lineup.

Saturday's headliners include the Dropkick Murphys (who swapped days with Ziggy Marley) and Jack Johnson.

Sunday's lineup includes Marley and the Killers.

The local artist series also highlights musicians from Palm Beach County and the surrounding areas, including East Harbor. WPTV's Jay Cashmere had a chance to speak with the band about the "pretty surreal" experience of opening for the Chainsmokers.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

Tickets prices vary. A one-day ticket costs $90, while a three-day pass costs $170.

There are also several VIP packages available throughout the weekend.

To see a complete list of ticket prices, click here.

WHAT TO BRING

Like most concerts, there are prohibited items at SunFest.

Here's what you can bring inside the gates:



Small bags no bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches

Non-glass containers and special diet food

Service animals, wheelchairs and medical scooters

Collapsible chairs, blankets and umbrellas

Strollers, hydration packs and cameras without removable lenses

Here's what you should leave at home:



Coolers

Outside food and beverages

Glass bottles and containers

Pets

Professional cameras, audio recording devices and selfie sticks

Weapons and masks

Drones



HOW TO GET THERE

There are several city garages throughout downtown with advanced, prepaid prices starting at $12 for one day or $30 for three days. Drivers can also take their chances with street parking and private lots.

If you're looking to avoid the hassle of driving and parking, there are two options to travel by train.

Brightline is offering special late-night trains to accommodate SunFest crowds. Brightline passengers can catch one of the trains in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura or Miami. The West Palm Beach Brightline station is just blocks away from the Clematis Street entrance to SunFest.

The Tri-Rail is another option, with stations in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Boca Raton and other municipalities throughout Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Free downtown trolleys and shuttles will be operating throughout SunFest.

Boaters can also anchor in the Intracoastal Waterway and take a water taxi to SunFest's waterfront gate for $5 round-trip.

To learn more about the different transportation options, click here.