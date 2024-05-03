SunFest 2024: What to know before you go

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SunFest returns to the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront this weekend for three days of live music and fun.

Here is what you need to know before you go:

WHERE TO GO

The long-running music festival, which has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 1983, takes place along the Intracoastal Waterway. The festival grounds are located along Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue.

There are two entrances on Clematis Street and Fern Street.

WHEN TO GO

Friday: 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday: Noon-11 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-10 p.m.

WHO'S PERFORMING?

Nelly, Billy Idol, Shaggy and Quiet Riot (who replaces The Fixx) headline Friday night's lineup.

Saturday's headliners include Cole Swindell and Yung Gravy.

Sunday's lineup includes Third Eye Blind and Dashboard Confessional.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

Ticket prices vary. A one-day ticket costs $90, while a three-day pass costs $170.

There are also several VIP packages available throughout the weekend.

To see a complete list of ticket prices, click here.

Don't forget that SunFest is cashless, so be sure to bring your debit or credit card.

WHAT TO BRING

Like most concerts, there are prohibited items at SunFest.

Here's what you can bring inside the gates:



Small bags no bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches

Non-glass containers and special diet food

Service animals, wheelchairs and medical scooters

Collapsible chairs, blankets and umbrellas

Strollers, hydration packs and cameras without removable lenses

Here's what you should leave at home:

Coolers

Outside food and beverages

Glass bottles and containers

Pets

Professional cameras, audio recording devices and selfie sticks

Weapons and masks

Drones



HOW TO GET THERE

There are several city garages throughout downtown with advanced, prepaid prices starting at $12 for one day or $30 for three days. There are also a limited amount of daily lots for $50.

To purchase parking and see the full list of parking options, click here.

Drivers can also take their chances with street parking and private lots.

If you're looking to avoid the hassle of driving and parking, there are two options to travel by train.

Brightline is offering special late-night trains to accommodate SunFest crowds. Brightline passengers can catch one of the trains in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, Miami or even Orlando. The West Palm Beach Brightline station is blocks away from the Clematis Street entrance to SunFest.

The Tri-Rail is another option, with stations in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Boca Raton and other municipalities throughout Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Free downtown trolleys and shuttles will be operating throughout SunFest.

Boaters can also anchor in the Intracoastal Waterway and take a water taxi to SunFest's waterfront gate for $5 round-trip.

To learn more about the different transportation options, click here.