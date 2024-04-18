Quiet Riot replaces The Fixx in SunFest opening night lineup

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SunFest attendees will be feeling the noise on the opening night of downtown West Palm Beach's waterfront music festival.

That's because Quiet Riot is stepping in to fill the void for another band.

SunFest announced Wednesday that Quiet Riot will replace The Fixx.

Quiet Riot is a rock band best known for its 1973 hit "Cum on Feel the Noize." Its original lead singer, Kevin DuBrow, died of a drug overdose in 2007.

The band replaces The Fixx in the lineup and will perform on the Ideal Nutrition stage at 8 p.m. on May 3.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the lineup change.

Although a bummer for fans of The Fixx, not to worry. The band is scheduled to perform throughout Florida later this fall, including Nov. 1 in Fort Lauderdale.