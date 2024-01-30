Watch Now
LifestyleSunFest

Actions

Nelly, Cole Swindell, Third Eye Blind to headline SunFest in West Palm Beach

Popular music festival celebrating 40th anniversary, runs from May 3-5
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
SunFest 2024 lineup headliners Nelly, Cole Swindell and Third Eye Blind
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 10:03:04-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, country star Cole Swindell and Third Eye Blind will headline SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach in just a matter of months.

The complete music lineup was released Tuesday for the popular festival, which will celebrate its 40th year of rocking the downtown waterfront when it runs from May 3-5.

SunFest will run from May 3 to 5, 2024 along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront (2).JPG
SunFest will run from May 3 to 5, 2024 along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront.

SPECIAL SECTION: SunFest

The event will once again feature two main stages, the Ford and Ideal Nutrition stages, along with a Community Stage for local artists. Here is the official lineup:

Friday, May 3 (5 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

  • Nelly
  • Billy Idol
  • Shaggy
  • The Fixx
Billy Idol performs in Las Vegas in 2016
Billy Idol performs on the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at T-Mobile Arena, Sept. 23, 2016, in Las Vegas.

Saturday, May 4 (12 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

  • Cole Swindell
  • Yung Gravy
  • The Revivalists
  • Elle King
  • Dylan Scott
  • Bryce Vine
  • The Aces
  • Hailey Whitters
  • Paul Russell
Yung Gravy performs on third day of 2023 Lollapalooza Music Festival
Yung Gravy performs on the third day of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago.

Sunday, May 5 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

  • Third Eye Blind
  • Dashboard Confessional
  • Rebelution
  • Matisyahu
  • Boys Like Girls
  • The Elovaters
  • Valley
  • Little Stranger
  • Cassadee Pope
Third Eye Blind performs at Innings Festival in Tampa in 2023
Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind performs at the Innings Festival on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

"We are thrilled to unveil this year's lineup of seasoned and emerging musical artists for SunFest 2024, embodying the vibrant and fresh atmosphere that defines SunFest and attracts people from all over to the West Palm Beach waterfront," Dianna Craven, the executive director of SunFest, said in a news release. "We hope fans will join us for this extraordinary milestone year of eclectic music, radiant art and the coastal charm that sets SunFest apart. It's not just a festival; it's a shared experience, where fans create unforgettable memories."

Tickets currently start at $60 for a one-day pass and $120 for a three-day pass.

Reduced price tickets are available for children ages 6 to 12, starting at $35 for a one-day pass and $70 for a three-day pass. Kids 5 and under are free. Prices will increase as we get closer to the event.

To mark this year's 40th anniversary, SunFest will feature a Creative Arts Village to showcase the work of local artists.

In addition, the music festival will once again have a floating bar on the waterfront for guests 21 and older, more than 100 food choices, and VIP options with extra amenities.

SunFest will run from May 3 to 5, 2024 along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront (3).jpg
SunFest will run from May 3 to 5, 2024 along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront.

Perhaps the most notable performer at SunFest this year is Nelly, a rapper who's won three Grammys and has been nominated for 12.

Nelly was supposed to perform at SunFest in 2022, but "had an unavoidable scheduling conflict" that forced him to drop out of the lineup, organizers said. He was also scheduled to take the stage at SunFest in 2020, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nelly performs before NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2022
Rapper Nelly performs before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C.

For more information about SunFest and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.