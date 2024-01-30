Nelly, Cole Swindell, Third Eye Blind to headline SunFest in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, country star Cole Swindell and Third Eye Blind will headline SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach in just a matter of months.

The complete music lineup was released Tuesday for the popular festival, which will celebrate its 40th year of rocking the downtown waterfront when it runs from May 3-5.

SunFest SunFest will run from May 3 to 5, 2024 along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront.

SPECIAL SECTION: SunFest

The event will once again feature two main stages, the Ford and Ideal Nutrition stages, along with a Community Stage for local artists. Here is the official lineup:

Friday, May 3 (5 p.m. - 11 p.m.)



Nelly

Billy Idol

Shaggy

The Fixx

John Salangsang/Invision/AP Billy Idol performs on the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at T-Mobile Arena, Sept. 23, 2016, in Las Vegas.

Saturday, May 4 (12 p.m. - 11 p.m.)



Cole Swindell

Yung Gravy

The Revivalists

Elle King

Dylan Scott

Bryce Vine

The Aces

Hailey Whitters

Paul Russell

Amy Harris/Invision/AP Yung Gravy performs on the third day of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago.

Sunday, May 5 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)



Third Eye Blind

Dashboard Confessional

Rebelution

Matisyahu

Boys Like Girls

The Elovaters

Valley

Little Stranger

Cassadee Pope

Amy Harris/Invision/AP Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind performs at the Innings Festival on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

"We are thrilled to unveil this year's lineup of seasoned and emerging musical artists for SunFest 2024, embodying the vibrant and fresh atmosphere that defines SunFest and attracts people from all over to the West Palm Beach waterfront," Dianna Craven, the executive director of SunFest, said in a news release. "We hope fans will join us for this extraordinary milestone year of eclectic music, radiant art and the coastal charm that sets SunFest apart. It's not just a festival; it's a shared experience, where fans create unforgettable memories."

Tickets currently start at $60 for a one-day pass and $120 for a three-day pass.

Reduced price tickets are available for children ages 6 to 12, starting at $35 for a one-day pass and $70 for a three-day pass. Kids 5 and under are free. Prices will increase as we get closer to the event.

To mark this year's 40th anniversary, SunFest will feature a Creative Arts Village to showcase the work of local artists.

In addition, the music festival will once again have a floating bar on the waterfront for guests 21 and older, more than 100 food choices, and VIP options with extra amenities.

Perhaps the most notable performer at SunFest this year is Nelly, a rapper who's won three Grammys and has been nominated for 12.

Nelly was supposed to perform at SunFest in 2022, but "had an unavoidable scheduling conflict" that forced him to drop out of the lineup, organizers said. He was also scheduled to take the stage at SunFest in 2020, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Kelley/AP Rapper Nelly performs before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C.

For more information about SunFest and to purchase tickets, click here.