Nelly, Cole Swindell, Third Eye Blind to headline SunFest in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, country star Cole Swindell and Third Eye Blind will headline SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach in just a matter of months.
The complete music lineup was released Tuesday for the popular festival, which will celebrate its 40th year of rocking the downtown waterfront when it runs from May 3-5.
The event will once again feature two main stages, the Ford and Ideal Nutrition stages, along with a Community Stage for local artists. Here is the official lineup:
Friday, May 3 (5 p.m. - 11 p.m.)
- Nelly
- Billy Idol
- Shaggy
- The Fixx
Saturday, May 4 (12 p.m. - 11 p.m.)
- Cole Swindell
- Yung Gravy
- The Revivalists
- Elle King
- Dylan Scott
- Bryce Vine
- The Aces
- Hailey Whitters
- Paul Russell
Sunday, May 5 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)
- Third Eye Blind
- Dashboard Confessional
- Rebelution
- Matisyahu
- Boys Like Girls
- The Elovaters
- Valley
- Little Stranger
- Cassadee Pope
"We are thrilled to unveil this year's lineup of seasoned and emerging musical artists for SunFest 2024, embodying the vibrant and fresh atmosphere that defines SunFest and attracts people from all over to the West Palm Beach waterfront," Dianna Craven, the executive director of SunFest, said in a news release. "We hope fans will join us for this extraordinary milestone year of eclectic music, radiant art and the coastal charm that sets SunFest apart. It's not just a festival; it's a shared experience, where fans create unforgettable memories."
Tickets currently start at $60 for a one-day pass and $120 for a three-day pass.
Reduced price tickets are available for children ages 6 to 12, starting at $35 for a one-day pass and $70 for a three-day pass. Kids 5 and under are free. Prices will increase as we get closer to the event.
To mark this year's 40th anniversary, SunFest will feature a Creative Arts Village to showcase the work of local artists.
In addition, the music festival will once again have a floating bar on the waterfront for guests 21 and older, more than 100 food choices, and VIP options with extra amenities.
Perhaps the most notable performer at SunFest this year is Nelly, a rapper who's won three Grammys and has been nominated for 12.
Nelly was supposed to perform at SunFest in 2022, but "had an unavoidable scheduling conflict" that forced him to drop out of the lineup, organizers said. He was also scheduled to take the stage at SunFest in 2020, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
