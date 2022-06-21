Owner offers $10,000 reward for missing dog in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A $10,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a dog that went missing in Vero Beach.

Kayce is a 6-month-old female Saint Bernard weighing approximately 80 pounds. She was last seen on June 4 at 17th Street.

According to Melanie Stavert, the dog's owner, Kayce went under a fence with the family's older dog and did not return.

Stavert said her husband saw the dogs going under the fence. He ran inside to get his shoes and leashes and went down the street looking for Kayce.

She said their two dogs have gotten out before but always stuck together and come back after 10 minutes, but only the older dog returned home this time.

Neighbors said they saw both dogs head to the stop sign.

Anyone who finds Kayce is urged to call Melanie Stavert at 863-978-7644.

