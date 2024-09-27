Watch Now
LUCKY PUP! Dog hit by car, stuck in car grille safely rescued 12 hours later in St. Lucie County

Employees at St. Lucie Battery & Tire safely remove pup
Lenny Cruz, Facebook
A dog that had become trapped in the grill of a car was rescued by employees at St. Lucie Battery & Tire in St. Lucie County.
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Cats may have nine lives, but a lucky pup survived after becoming trapped in a precarious place in St. Lucie County this week.

Video posted Wednesday on Facebook by Lenny Cruz, the store Manager at St. Lucie Battery & Tire, showed a dog that somehow became stuck in the front grille of a car.

The post said that a woman was driving at night when the dog ran into the road and hit her vehicle.

Somehow the dog was pushed through the lower portion of the front bumper and became trapped.

Cruz said that after 12 hours the woman carefully drove to St. Lucie Battery & Tire where she met up with a St. Lucie Animal Care and Control worker.

Video showed employees at the business working carefully to remove the shaking pup.

Cruz said the dog did not have any external injuries and was also walking normally.

"We just don't fix cars, we rescue dogs," a worker on the video could be heard saying.

